DMK will face its worst-ever defeat: Palaniswami

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will face its worst ever defeat in the Assembly election so much so that it will be not able to contest any more elections in the future, said All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam joint coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

While touring Virudhunagar district seeking votes for candidates of his party and alliance parties on Friday, Mr. Palaniswami harped on DMK president, M.K. Stalin, making false propaganda against the AIADMK.

“Mr. Stalin has been saying that AIADMK will disappear after this Assembly election,” he said.

Pointing to the massive turnout at the election campaign at Rajapalayam, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Stalin should look at the massive support to AIADMK. “The people here are telling that DMK will face the worst-ever defeat and it will not face any more elections,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has seen development in various fields under the AIADMK regime, especially under the leadership of M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “It was because those leaders loved the people. But, DMK leader, M. Karunanidhi and his son Mr. Stalin loved only their family and furthered their self interests”, he said.

Pointing to Mr. Stalin’s statement that special courts would be set up to try corrupt Ministers, Mr. Palaniswami said that he was not unaware that the State Government has already formed special court to try cases against MLAs and MPs.

“Thirteen former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges,” he pointed out.

Taking credit for the maintenance of law and order in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said that even after not being in power for 10 years, the DMK has not changed.

Criminal activities will be unleashed in the State, if DMK is voted to power.

He pointed out that the AIADMK has brought the 100-year-demand of a Government medical college to the district. Besides, it has brought drinking water schemes to various parts of the district.

The AIADMK has implemented not only all the poll promises, but also those welfare schemes that were not promised during election.

“We have given ₹4,500 welfare assistance to the poor and needy between the last two Pongal festivals,” he recalled.

The people should put an end to the dynastic politics of DMK, he reiterated.

He sought votes for AIADMK candidates, Vaigaiselvan (Aruppukottai), Lakshmi Ganesan (Sivakasi), E.M. Manraj (Srivilliputtur), K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji (Rajapalayam) and S.Rajasekar (All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam) and Bharathiya Janata Party candidate, G. Panduragan (Virudhunagar).