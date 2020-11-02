DMK will end farmers’ woes: Kanimozhi

02 November 2020 18:31 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The problems being faced by the farming community will come to an end after the DMK comes to power, MP Kanimozhi has said.

When she interacted with farmers at Kallamparai and Kurumbur in the district on Monday, the agriculturists told the MP that steps should be taken to desilt Kadambakulam and the supply channels carrying water from Srivaikundam dam to the largest irrigation tank of the district.

Advertising

Advertising

They also said damaged shutters of 10 irrigation tanks getting surplus water from Kadambakulam should also be repaired.

Replying, Ms. Kanimozhi said she would release funds from the MP’s Constituency Development Fund for addressing the farmers’ grievances.

Earlier, the MP, along with Tiruchendur MLA Anita R. Radhakrishnan, and the government officials visited the Srivaikundam dam.