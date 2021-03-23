‘DMK will address issues of foodgrains merchants’

Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan addresses the members of Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association in Madurai on Tuesday.

23 March 2021 21:53 IST

Madurai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), once voted to power, would take steps to address the issues of foodgrains merchants, said Madurai Central MLA P.T R.P. Thiagarajan, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Thiagarajan convened a meeting with the members of TamilNadu Foodgrains Merchants Association to discuss the problems faced by the merchants.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that a good government must work to ensure food security in that region. But, AIADMK has failed to perform their duties in the areas of food security and GST.

Based on the revenue earned, the government must function keeping in mind the welfare of industries and labourers. But, the AIADMK government has failed to towards the development of Tamil Nadu, he added.

The Association members submitted various petitions to the MLA. They said that the appointment of Food Safety Officer has to be done in a transparent manner. The State government must work to reduce the GST imposed on food products.

While it requires only ₹ 500 to obtain a license for packaging, the officials are demanding around ₹ 20,000, the merchants complained. Merchants who sell idli batter said that it was unfair to charge a GST of 18% on idli batter.

Renowned economist Jeyaranjan also participated in the meeting.