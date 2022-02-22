DMK wave sweeps Virudhunagar district

Sivakasi Corporation, all municipalities, town panchayats vote in favour of DMK alliance

The DMK, along with its allies, swept all the 15 urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district, leaving nothing for the AIADMK that was heading most of them last time.

The DMK has emerged victorious in the first election to Sivakasi Corporation. Though the party touched exactly the half-way mark on its own, winning 24 of the 48 seats, party’s district secretary Thangam Thennarasu said two independent candidates had vouched their support to the DMK. “Anyway, our alliance has got 32 seats and has a comfortable majority,” he said.

The Congress won six seats, and the MDMK and the VCK one seat each.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK which was at the helm in both the erstwhile municipalities of Sivakasi and Tiruthangal (now merged to become Corporation), lost badly by winning only 11 seats. While the BJP won one seat, independents got four wards.

The DMK became the single largest party in all the five municipalities — Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Sattur, Srivilliputtur and Arupukottai — by bagging 125 of the total 171 wards. The AIADMK won in single digit in all the municipalities, totalling 15 seats. The Congress won 12 wards, independents 9, the MDMK four, the CPI three, the AMMK two and the BJP emerged victorious in one ward.

The DMK managed to bag Virudhunagar municipality for the first time and Aruppukottai municipality for the fifth consecutive time.

While the DMK won 92 of the 143 wards in nine town panchayats, the AIADMK bagged 21 wards, the CPI 8, the CPI (M) 3, the Congress and Puthiya Tamilagam two each and the AMMK one ward. Independents won 14 wards.

After winning Kariyapatti town panchayat for the first time, the DMK made a clean sweep of all nine town panchayats.

It also completed a whitewash in Mallankinaru town panchayat, the hometown of Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, by winning all the 15 wards.

The ruling party has become the single largest party in the other seven town panchayats — Chettiyarpatti, Seithur, Kariyapatti, Mamsapuram, S. Kodikulam, W. Pudupatti and Watrap.

The party, along with the one seat won by the CPI (M), got the simple majority in Sundapandiam town panchayat.

Major losers

Major losers in the elections are: former Minister R.T. Inbathamilan (Srivilliputtur municipality), former Virudhunagar chairperson Karthik Karikolraj, former vice-chairman of Virudhunagar Mariappan, AIADMK Virudhunagar town secretary Mohammed Nainar (all from Virudhunagar municipality); DMK Tiruthangal town in-charge Udayasooriyan, AIADMK Tiruthangal town secretary and former Tiruthangal municipal vice-chairman Pon. Sakthivel and PMK State treasurer Thilagabama (all from Sivakasi Corporation).