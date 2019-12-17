DMK volunteers arrested

Ramanathapuram

Volunteers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) courted arrest here on Tuesday after staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Led by former MP Bavani Rajendran and party office-bearer Muthuramalingam, a large number of party men staged a protest near Aranmanai violating police orders. They shouted slogans against the Centre for trying to ‘divide the country’ on religious lines and the State government for supporting the Centre’s ‘anti-democratic’ acts.

Addressing the protest, leaders accused the BJP government at the Centre of ‘pursuing’ hate and religious politics. They said the CAA was against the Constitution and ‘anti-people.’

They raised slogans condemning the BJP government at the Centre for being ‘anti-Muslims’ and ignoring the interest of scores of Sri Lankan Tamils, who came to India as refugees after a war between the Tamil Tigers and the Sri Lankan armed forces.

They said the CAA was part of the larger conspiracy of the BJP government at the Centre to create Hindu Rashtra and sideline Muslims. In Sivaganga also, DMK volunteers staged a protest and courted arrest. Soon after picking up, police released the volunteers against the normal practice of detaining them in marriage halls before releasing them late in the evening.