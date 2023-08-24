August 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Various speakers at the DMK’s day-long fast here on Thursday demanded the Union government to immediately give its assent to the NEET Exemption Bill.

The party had organised the fast to draw the attention of the Centre to NEET exemption for students from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK district secretary (North) P. Moorthy presided over the fast.

Sporting T-shirts - BAN NEET - members belonging to the party’s youth wing, students’ wing and health wing and its office-bearers joined in the fast.

Senior party functionaries Pon Muthuramalingam, former Mayor P. Kulandaivelu, former MLA Veluchamy, MLAs G. Thalapathi, Pudur Boominathan and Venkatesan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and others participated.

The speakers also took a dig at the Governor R. N. Ravi for his actions, which were against the State Government. “The Governor is expected to be cordial with the elected government and not indulge in confrontation. While the office of the Governor should function as per the Constitution, the impression being given to the general public was different,” they charged.

The party functionaries distributed T-Shirts to the students’ wing and a huge billboard had pictures of students including Anitha of Perambalur district, who died as they had failed in NEET. The speakers garlanded the billboard and appealed to the youth to stay calm and not to take any extreme steps.

The DMK government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin would certainly bring relief to the student community by getting an exemption from the NEET, they assured.

The party, which had organised a State-wide fast on August 20, had postponed the fast in Madurai alone as the AIADMK conference was held in the city on that day.

