DMK trying to conveniently hide its flaws on Katchatheevu agreement, says Vasan

April 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

It is unfair to mislead the people and play politics with the livelihood of the fishermen, says Vasan

Tamil Manila Congress president G. K. Vasan campaigning for BJP candidate R. Srinivasan in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The DMK and the Congress had committed a historic blunder on the Katchatheevu issue and were now attempting to conveniently forget their flaws and pass the buck to the BJP, charged Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan in Madurai on Monday.

Speaking to journalists, he said after giving the island to Sri Lanka (Ceylon then) in 1974, the Congress government, headed by Indira Gandhi, informed the DMK government about it.

Having remained mute then, the DMK-led INDIA bloc in which the Congress is an ally in Tamil Nadu, and its leader M.K. Stalin attempted to squarely blame the Union government led by Narendra Modi for its “nonchalant attitude” towards the fishermen who were being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

It would be unfair to mislead the people and play politics with the livelihood of the fishermen. For the sake of elections, the DMK and its allies targeted the BJP. After Mr. Modi assumed as the Prime Minister, not a single fishermen died in the Palk Straits, he claimed.

He was optimistic of retrieving Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka. Mr. Modi would get it back in the larger interest of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, and also make Sri Lanka a friendly nation of India, Mr. Vasan added. “Only Mr. Modi can do it and he will do it,” he stressed.

Later addressing a public meeting in Munichalai junction in Madurai, he appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of Raama Sreenivasan of the BJP. “After a long number of years, a good, educated and decent person is seeking votes to represent Madurai in Parliament,” he said.

Neither the DMK and nor the AIADMK would be of any use even if they got elected, he said. “What did the DMK MPs from Tamil Nadu do in the last five years? Nothing,” he claimed. Instead of voting for the Dravidian parties, the electorate should cast their votes to the BJP, which alone would help bring in growth, welfare and development.

Projects such as AIIMS in Madurai would become a reality soon, Mr. Vasan said.

