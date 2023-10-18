DMK trembles after AIADMK snapped ties with BJP: Palaniswami 

October 18, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

The M.K. Stalin-led DMK government, which has failed on all fronts because of rampant corruption, is trembling in fear that the AIADMK would register a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election after the main Opposition party snapped its ties with the BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting held near here to mark the AIADMK’s founding day, he said the party would never ally with the BJP in future, including in the 2026 Assembly election. The AIADMK had allied with the BJP in the past to get more funds from the Centre to serve the Tamils in the best possible manner and to safeguard the interests of the minority communities. But the DMK called the AIADMK the slave of the BJP.

Since the AIADMK, which could not be coerced by anyone, had severed all its ties with the BJP, the DMK was afraid that the AIADMK would get an overwhelming mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Palaniswami said no national party would pay attention to the welfare of Tamils and dared the INDIA combine to name its candidate for Prime Minister.

Listing the welfare schemes introduced by the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2021, the former Chief Minister said the DMK government had dumped schemes like scooter for working women, free gold for ‘mangalya sutra’, free laptops, and free nutrition kits and assistance for pregnant women.

Besides burying these schemes, the DMK government had increased power tariff, property tax, milk price, road tax, stamp duty, and guideline values. The law and order is at its worst,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.