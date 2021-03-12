DMK to contest from six out of 10 Assembly constituencies

12 March 2021 21:36 IST

Madurai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will contest in six out of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, has announced that two out of the three sitting MLAs of the party would again contest from their respective constituencies.

The two sitting MLAs — P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan and P. Moorthy — would again contest for Madurai Central and Madurai East constituencies respectively. However, P. Saravanan of DMK who won the by-election of Tirupparankundram constituency, was not given a constituency to contest in the upcoming elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest from Tirupparankundram, for which the candidate has not yet been announced.

In Tirumangalam constituency, the DMK has fielded M. Manimaran to contest against AIADMK Minister R.B. Udhayakumar. DMK candidate C. Chinnammal, a former councillor, will contest in Madurai West constituency against AIADMK Minister Sellur K. Raju. G. Thalapathi, who was the MLA of Sedapatti constituency in 1996, will contest from Madurai North.

The DMK has announced that A. Venkatesan will contest from Sholavandan constituency.

M. Boominathan of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest from Madurai South constituency. The Indian National Congress, an ally of the DMK, has not yet announced a candidate to contest from Melur constituency.

P.V. Kathiravan, a former MLA from All India Forward Bloc, will contest from Usilampatti.