DMK takes 45 out of 48 councillors of Sivakasi Corporation on pleasure tour

To keep flock together ahead of crucial indirect polls on Friday

Virudhunagar: Even as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance has unassailable majority in all 15 urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district, the councillors of Sivakasi Corporation and Srivilliputtur municipality have been taken out on pleasure tours on Tuesday.

Immediately after all the newly-elected people’s representatives were sworn-in, they were hoarded into a bus and two vans that were waiting outside the new Corporation office building at Sivakasi.

“All the 45 councillors, except for two belonging to AIADMK and one to BJP, are being taken to Kanniyakumari for a pleasure trip,” said one of the councillors said.

The DMK on its own had won 24 seats in the 48-member Corporation council and it enjoyed the support of 32 councillors, including six Congress and one each from MDMK and VCK.

However, after four independents vouched their support to the DMK, nine councillors from the AIADMK joined the ruling party.

“We now have the support of 45 councillors. But, still the party high command wanted to keep the flock together and hence the tour to Kanniyakumari,” the party source said.

With just three councillors left in the opposition, DMK alliance does not find even a semblance of challenge in the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“This is being not done out of any fear, but only a precautionary measure to keep the councillors in good humour. Though four woman councillors have the aspirations to become the first Mayor of Sivakasi City, it will be the party high command that will have the final say in the selection of the candidate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the councillors of the DMK alliance from Srivilliputtur were taken to the neighbouring tourist spot of Courtallam. The newly-elected members of the Rajapalayam municipality were taken to a hotel in the town.

The indirect election to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairperson and Deputy Chairpersons would be held on Friday.

Earlier, all the 361 elected representatives of the Corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats were sworn-in at the respective local bodies by the Commissioners concerned.

Election to one of the wards in Watrap Town panchayat was countermanded following the death of the DMK candidate.