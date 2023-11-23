ADVERTISEMENT

DMK suspends three councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation

November 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK high command, in an attempt to end the ongoing tussle between councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation and Mayor P.M. Saravanan, has suspended three of its councillors from the primary membership of the party for having spearheaded the confrontation.

 The suspended councillors are Pavulraj of ward 6, Mansoor of ward 20 and Ravindar of ward 24. The fourth one to be suspended from the ruling party is Mani alias ‘Chunnaambu’ Mani, the husband of ward 7 councillor Indra, party sources said.

 The council’s last meeting could not be started at the scheduled time due to non-cooperation by some of the councillors.

