DMK stir against LPG cylinder price hike

DMK MP K. Kanimozhi leads women wing members in staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Monday.

21 December 2020 19:48 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Condemning the liquefied petroleum cooking gas cylinder price hike, the DMK women’s wing members staged demonstration here on Monday.

Led by party’s MP Kanimozhi, the women’s wing cadre raised slogans against the price hike, saying that the uncontrolled increased in the price of LPG cylinder would hit hard everyone except the rich.

Addressing the protestors, Ms. Kanimozhi said the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, which had promised to create 2.50 crore new jobs per year, had killed thousands of industries over the past six years through its anti-industrial policies, demonetization and erratically designed and introduced GST. Education, healthcare, employment, poverty alleviation etc. had taken a beating due to these anti-people policies.

Even after understanding the demerits of the Centre’s policies, the Tamil Nadu Government was spreading red carpet to the policies to kill the State also.

In Palayamkottai, the DMK women’s wing organised a demonstration after garlanding LPG cylinders while a similar protest was conducted near Tenkasi taluk office, in which party’s Tenkasi south district in-charge Siva Padmanathan addressed.