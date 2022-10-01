DMK set to get chairman, vice-chairman posts in Kadambur Town Panchayat

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 01, 2022 19:45 IST

The ruling DMK has bagged eight of the 12 wards of Kadambur town panchayat in the district as polling for the urban civic body was held last Thursday.

 When urban civic polls were announced in February last, 33 candidates filed nomination for the 12 wards of Kadambur Town Panchayat. While six nominations were rejected during scrutiny, a woman candidate for ward 9 withdrew her papers to leave 23 in the fray.

 Since only one candidate was in the battle of ballots for wards 1, 2 and 11 after the scrutiny, they were all elected unopposed and election was held for the remaining nine wards. Against this backdrop, the State Election Commission cancelled the election for all the 12 wards for violation of election norms.

 When the candidates who were unopposed — Nagaraja of ward 1, Rajeshwari of ward 2 and Sivakumar of ward 11 — approached the court with the prayer of announcing them as elected, the court admitted their plea and directed the State Election Commission to conduct the election within two months with the nominations already filed by the candidates. Subsequently, the election was conducted on Thursday (September 29) in which 1,598 of the 2,470 voters in nine wards exercised their franchise.

 As counting of votes was taken up on Saturday, the ruling DMK won eight of the 12 wards of Kadambur town panchayat. After the winners assume office on October 10, indirect election for the chairman and the vice-chairman will be conducted on October 12.

