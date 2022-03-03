DMK reposes faith in novices for Tirunelveli’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

P Sudhakar

TIRUNELVELI

While handpicking the candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the Tirunelveli Corporation in the midst of intense race for the coveted positions, the ruling DMK has reposed its faith in two novices, who hitherto have no experience in active politics and have not been elected to any forum before through ballots.

While 46-year-old P.M. Saravanan of ward 16 is the DMK’s candidate for the post of Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation, 46-year-old K.R. Raju of ward 1 has been fielded for the post of Deputy Mayor. Since the DMK has won 44 of the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation and an independent candidate has joined the DMK after the election result was declared on February 22, both the candidates are expected to get elected unopposed.

After intense battle waged by a few ‘powerful’ councilors for getting either mayor or deputy mayor post, the DMK high command has handpicked Mr. Saravanan from Pillai community and Mr. Raju from Yadhava community for these positions.

“Even as one of the strong contenders for the Tirunelveli Corporation’s mayor post was holding last minute talks with Palayamkottai MLA and party’s Tirunelveli central district secretary M. Abdul Wahab on Thursday forenoon to appease him and tilt the situation in his favour, the party high command released the list of candidates for the indirect election for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor posts to be held on Friday (March 5). A visibly upset aspirant left the spot with the hope of capturing at least the chairman of a zone of Tirunelveli Corporation,” said sources in DMK.

Mr. Saravanan, a realtor and the DMK’s Tirunelveli Central District’s youth wing deputy organizer, defeated the nearest AIADMK candidate by a margin of over 1,000 votes in ward 16. When the youth wing organized the road roko during the AIADMK rule demanding the continuation of ‘Samacheer kalvi’, Mr. Sarvanan was arrested and lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison for four days.

Mr. Raju, who bagged 3,027 of the 3,779 votes polled in ward of Tirunelveli Corporation, is the DMK’s executive committee member. He owns stone quarries in Thaazhaiyooththu, and Ettaiyapuram and he is a partner in the stone quarries in Alangulam and Sattankulam. He also owns a solar power unit in Thoothukudi district.

Hailing from a ‘DMK family’, Mr. Raju’s father S. Krishnan was the DMK councilor of Naranammalpuram Town Panchayat between 1973 and 1978, Mr. Krishnan’s younger brother S. Murugesan was the chairman of this town panchayat between 1996 and 2001.

“When I was fielded in ward 1 of Tirunelveli Corporation, I vowed to fulfill all genuine demands of the residents of my ward. Now, the party has given me a greater responsibility of taking care of the entire city. I’ll live up to the expectations of the DMK president, who has handpicked me for the job,” said Mr. Raju.

As expected, the DMK has handpicked 43-year-old postgraduate N.P. Jegan of ward 20, son of late MLA of Thoothukudi N. Periyasamy and younger brother of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, for the post of Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation while Jenitta Selvaraj, councilor of ward 46, will be his deputy.

Though Mr. Jegan, who is running a few businesses and a transporter and the party’s general committee member, was fielded in the Parliamentary polls in 2014 with the strong backing of his father, he lost his maiden battle of ballots to AIADMK’s Jayasingh Thiyagaraj Nattarji.

As her husband Selvaraj was the councilor of ward 33 (now ward 46 after delimitation) from 1996 to 2001, Ms. Jenitta, who has passed SSLC, was fielded in this ward in 2006 and won the elections. In 2011, Mr. Selvaraj represented this ward in the corporation council from 2011 to 2016. Now, Ms. Jenitta has been elected from this ward.

Though late Deputy Mayor Thommai Jesuvadiyan’s son Nirmal, who was elected from ward 7 was dreaming of becoming the Deputy Mayor, it has been shattered. Even when the supporters of Mr. Nirmal left the counting centre with the ‘winner’s certificate’, his jubilant supporters were raising slogans as ‘Deputy Mayor Nirmal’. However, the DMK high command has fielded Ms. Jenitta for the post.

Advocate Mahesh, who is also the Nagercoil City secretary of the DMK, is the ruling party’s candidate for the post of mayor of Nagercoil Corporation in which the DMK has 24 members – just 3 short of ensuring the cakewalk of its candidates. Councilor Mary Princy is DMK’s choice for the post of deputy mayor.

Though the Congress, having 7 members, was eying the Deputy Mayor post for its councilor Naveen Kumar of ward 44, the DMK has kept both the posts for its candidates even after the Congress leaders recently met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin to press this demand. Since the DMK has chosen to ignore the request of the Congress regarding the Nagercoil Corporation, the BJP, having 11 councillors, continues its all-out efforts to strengthen its position with the help of the AIADMK, also having 7 members, and the disgruntled Congress.

Hence, the BJP, which has fielded councilor and former Nagercoil municipality chairman Meena Dev for the post of mayor, is still confident that the commotion prevailing in the rival camp would help achieve its target.