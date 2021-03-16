DMK renamed projects implemented by BJP to include in DMK’s manifesto: V.K. Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh V.K. Singh addresses mediapersons in Madurai on Tuesday.

16 March 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has renamed the projects that are already implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has announced those schemes as part of the DMK’s manifesto, charged the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh.

He was addressing the mediapersons here on Tuesday, along with P. Saravanan, BJP’s candidate for Madurai North constituency and BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan. Mr. Singh welcomed the move of Dr. Saravanan, who quit the DMK and joined the BJP.

He said that Dr. Saravanan, who was earlier the MLA of Tirupparankundram, felt that the DMK was making false promises to the public. “The DMK is a party that uses muscle power. That party is known for not fulfilling their promises or working for the cause of the public,” he charged.

He exuded confidence that Dr. Saravanan will win.

When questioned about the rising price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Mr. Singh replied that the prices were affected due to the fluctuations in the international market. In reply to a question on the AIADMK’s announcement in its election manifesto that it would press the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Singh said that the matter will be discussed after the end of elections. He added that many sections of the society had wrongly misinterpreted the CAA.

Dr. Saravanan, who spoke about the reasons for shifting loyalty to BJP from DMK, said that it was the BJP government which successfully produced a vaccination for COVID-19 in a short period of time. “I am a doctor and a social worker who will work for the welfare of the public,” he said.

Dr. Saravanan said that he was not supportive of the DMK’s anti-Hindu views, especially when he was the MLA of Tirupparankundram, one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga. “Even when I was an MLA, I had faced many difficulties with the other functionaries of the DMK. I had complained to the top leadership of the DMK and they even conducted an enquiry,” he said.

When questioned about a group of BJP cadres protesting against the announcement of Dr. Saravanan contesting for BJP, he said that it was a small misunderstanding and all of them are working together now.

Mr. Srinivasan who had worked extensively in Madurai North constituency was questioned why he was denied a seat to contest from the constituency.

“Being a member of RSS, I will always obey the decision of the top leadership. The top leaders even consulted me before announcing Dr. Saravanan as the candidate for Madurai North. So, there is no ego between us. We are united and will work to ensure that BJP is winning Madurai North constituency,” he added.