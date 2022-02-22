DMK registers resounding victory

Minister’s brother has bright chance for Mayor post

THOOTHUKUDI

The DMK has won the Thoothukudi Corporation by winning 44 of the 60 wards in this coastal town while its electoral allies have bagged six more seats to leave its arch rival, the AIADMK, with just six wards.

With this resounding victory, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan’s younger brother N.P. Jegan, who has been elected to the Corporation council from ward 20, is all set to become the fourth mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation.

After his father and former MLA Thoothukudi N. Periyasamy, who started his political career as the president of Panchaalai Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam, district secretary of Thoothukudi, the chairman of Thoothukudi municipality in 1985 and then the MLA of Thoothukudi Assembly segment in 1989 and 1996, Mr. Jegan is to become the mayor of the coastal town.

Even though the AIADMK was campaigning against the DMK’s ‘family politics’ at all levels, the Opposition party got outplayed in this election. Of the 60 wards in the Corporation, the DMK won 44 wards while the AIADMK could get only 6 seats. The DMK’s ally Congress bagged 3 wards and the Indian Union Muslim League and the CPI won 1 and 2 seats respectively. Independent candidates have won 4 wards. As Independent councilor M. Murugesan of ward 14 met MP Kanimozhi in the evening at her residence here in the presence of Ms. Geetha, it is expected that he would formally join the DMK soon.

Former minister S.P. Shanmuganathan’s son S.P.S. Raja of AIADMK, who has been tipped as the mayoral candidate, has been elected from ward 59 and his dreams have been shattered with the party’s dismal performance.

The DMK continued its robust performance in Kovilpatti, Kaayalpattinam and Tiruchendur municipalities also by winning all these urban civic bodies comfortably. In Tiruchendur municipality that faced its maiden polls after being upgraded into municipality, the DMK won 21 of the 27 wards, thanks to the ‘election work’ by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan. After the Congress bagged a seat and three more seats went in favour of the independent candidates, the AIADMK had to content with the remaining two wards.

In Kovilpatti municipality, which was supposed to be the ‘bastion’ of former minister and AIADMK MLA Kadambur C. Raju, was comfortably wrested by the DMK that won 19 of the 36 wards while its allies won CPI (M) – 5, MDMK – 2 and CPI – 1 to leave the opposition including the AIADMK and the AMMK in complete disarray. The AIADMK won only 4 seat and the independents got elected from 3 wards. The BJP and the AMMK won 1 ward each.

The DMK’s traditional bastion of Muslim-dominant Kaayalpattinam municipality with 18 wards has become a headache for the ruling party this time as the party has won only 4 wards while independents have emerged victorious in 11 wards.

“Since the candidates being fielded in the Muslim-dominant areas will contest only on the symbols other than the symbols of political parties, 11 independents have been elected now. Hence, one of them will become the chairman,” said a DMK leader.

Of the 17 town panchayats in Thoothukudi district after the Kadambur town panchayat election was rescinded, the DMK has won 12 town panchayats while the AIADMK has bagged only one – Perunkulam town panchayat where former Minister S.P. Shanmuganathan’s daughter Bhuvaneshwari Shanmuganathan is expected to become the chairman with 13 of the 15 wards in its kitty.

Since there is no clear majority in the remaining 4 town panchayats – Arumuganeri, Thenthirupperai, Kayathar and Pudur, the ruling party is expected to turn the battle in its favour.

Of the 273 wards in the 17 town panchayats, the DMK has bagged 137 wards while AIADM has won 46 seats, Congress in 13 wards, BJP in 6 wards, independents and others in 59 wards.