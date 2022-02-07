DMK rebels withdraw nomination; AIADMK’s official candidate leaves electoral battle

After battling some tense moments caused by the rebel candidates, the DMK survived the scare after the disgruntled cadre of the ruling party withdrew their nominations on Monday.

Former Tirunelveli MLA N. Malai Raja of DMK, who had filed nomination for ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation with an eye on the mayoral post, withdrew his nomination on Monday. Even as former chairman of Thatchanallur Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation P. Subramanian had filed his nomination for the same ward as DMK’s official candidate, the filing of nomination by Mr. Malai Raja triggered speculations that he would be the rebel candidate.

However, Mr. Malai Raja, who had camped in Chennai after filing the nomination in a bid to get party high command’s backing, was quite confident of being fielded as the party’s official candidate in ward 3. The delay in giving ‘authorization letter’ authorizing Mr. Subramanian as the DMK’s official candidate for ward 3 too strengthened Mr. Malai Raja’s efforts.

Even though Mr. Subramanian managed to get the ‘authorization letter’ and submitted it to the Returning Officer, Mr. Malai Raja was still confident of winning the party’s backing. When his expectations got belied on Monday, Mr. Malai Raja withdrew his nomination.

“I’ll work hard to ensure the victory of DMK candidates fielded for the Corporation ward election,” he said after withdrawing his nomination.

Former chairman of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat and DMK’s general council member M. Petchipandian, who was replaced by another candidate in the last minute by party high command, also had filed his nomination in wards 3 and 5 of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat. However, he withdrew the nomination on Monday.

In a video released by him, a visibly nervous and pale-faced Mr. Petchipandian said he had withdrawn from the race as instructed by the party high command and assured to work for the victory of party candidates.

While the DMK office-bearers here heaved sigh of relief after the withdrawal of nomination by party’s rebel candidates, the AIADMK camp experienced a jolt as one of its candidate for the Tirunelveli Corporation ward left the fray. Even as Former Chief Minister and Joint Coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami was canvassing votes for his party candidates fielded in the district for the upcoming urban civic polls, AIADMK’s candidate for ward 10 of Tirunelveli Corporation Viji withdrew the nomination that triggered shock waves in the party circles.

“After being under constant threat from the family of another candidate, Viji was forced to leave the battle of ballots,” sources close to the candidate said.