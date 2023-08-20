DMK protests against NEET in southern districts in Tamil Nadu

August 20, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Madurai

The members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) students’ wing, youth wing and health wing organised a day-long fast across southern districts condemning the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to get assent for exemption in the NEET Bill for students in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

In Thoothukudi, party MP K. Kanimozhi said that the fight against the exemption to NEET examination should become a people’s movement in the larger interest of the youngsters. “The DMK is worried about the future of students. NEET has come as a big stress to the children,” she added.

The BJP should stop indulging in politics which involved the future of the students. Only with this in mind, the DMK opposed it tooth and nail, she clarified and wanted the student community not to take any extreme steps.

Though the State government has been taking all efforts, the Mr. Ravi, instead of obliging the elected government as per the Constitution, allegedly indulged in actions, which embarrassed the government and the Governor’s office. The State government had only expressed the popular voice of the people on the NEET and hence the special resolution was passed twice in the Legislative Assembly in which all parties had given their consent against the NEET.

Under such circumstances, the Governor should have forwarded it to the President and remained quiet. He had chosen to interact in public against the government’s resolution. This was not the way a Governor was expected to conduct, she charged.

In Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari districts, the DMK office-bearers addressed a massive protest and the fast concluded in the evening.

In Dindigul, senior Minister and leader I. Periasami and R. Sakkarapani spoke on the need for the exemption on NEET. The BJP, they said, should give the option to the respective State governments. Keeping this in mind, the DMK president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had signalled in his Independence Day address to remove education from the concurrent list, which would enable the States to handle it independently.

In Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, the DMK district secretaries organised the fast in which students’ wing and youth wing members joined. Minister K.R. Periakaruppan addressed the gathering, while Minister Raja Kannappan spoke in Ramanathapuram.

In Madurai, the fast was postponed to August 23 due to the AIADMK conference being held in Madurai.

