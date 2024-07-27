ADVERTISEMENT

DMK protests against Centre for ‘being partial’ in allocating funds to Tamil Nadu

Published - July 27, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK cadre staging a protest in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 

Led by DMK MLA K. Thalapathi, party cadre staged a protest here on Saturday condemning the Centre for not allocating any funds for Tamil Nadu in the recent Union Budget.  

They alleged that it was a betrayal by the Union government, as it was keen on concentrating only on the States which they would preferably get support in terms of alliance. 

“For projects like Chennai Metro Rail phase 2, no funds were allocated. How do they expect us to undertake the projects,” they added.  

Mr. Thalapathi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu for more than nine times during the election but felt no need to allocate a considerable amount of the budget to the State. 

“This is not the only a betrayal by BJP government, AIIMS project, which has not got any building, has students who have almost completed their medical education in a State college in Ramanathapuram,” said orator Dindigul I. Leoni. 

They also accused the Union government of not returning any money in tax devolution. “It is like the Union government is spewing hatred on the Tamil Nadu which remains as one of the financially strong States constituting a considerable amount to the country’s growth,” they added.  

The protesters questioned the generosity towards some States and hatred towards others.

