DMK president takes a dig at CM

The DMK president M. K. Stalin has said that the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who claims to be a farmer, has only been "harvesting wealth and corruption" and not foodgrains, here on Wednesday.

Speaking through a video-conferencing facility as a part of " Thamizhagam Meetpom" , he charged the CM, Deputy CM, and the Ministers with being corrupt.

"We have given a memorandum to the Governor. This is just a beginning...Many more such memoranda about corruption will follow," he said.

This general election would be a crucial one for the DMK as never before in history, Mr. Stalin said and added that when the DMK was in power, it had established a medical college and brought in the Cauvery integrated drinking water project.

"I can list out many such programmes implemented then. Can they (AIADMK) tell us of one such programme done for the people of Sivaganga district," he asked.

The AIADMK had no locus standi to claim it as friend of minorities when it supported the BJP, which had brought in new laws against the interests of the minorities in the Parliament. The CM was not worried about the people of Tamil Nadu and minorities too were no exception, he charged.

Earlier, former Minister KR Periakaruppan, district secretary, presented ₹ 10,000 cash each to 502 senior functionaries in the party from various parts of the district, which also contained a medal, certificate and a shawl. As many as 108 places in the district were connected in which thousands of party functionaries attended, the organisers said.