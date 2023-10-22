DMK playing with NEET, says Anbumani

October 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After promising to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu within a week, if elected, the DMK party is now claiming to start a signature campaign in this regard, said Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss in Tirunelvei on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said during electioneering, the DMK promised the electorate to get exemption from NEET. However, after more than two years, the party which claimed that it would abolish the exam has now started getting signatures from the public in support of this demand. “This is nothing but playing with the people. It is a double game tactics,” he charged.

The PMK leader said every year, there was a huge turnover of around Rs one lakh crore through the conduct of NEET in the country by multiple stakeholders having commercial considerations. The people should think about the way they were being deceived by the DMK.

On a query on the law and order front, he said only when more jobs were available, anti-social activities could be curbed. Like in Chennai and Coimbatore, there were not much industries in cities like Tirunelveli. Hence, incidents of crimes were on the rise, he claimed. The government should open more industries, which alone would bring in a permanent solution and curb the crime rate.

On Cauvery, he said without indulging in any politics, the DMK government should focus only in getting the State’s rights in the interests of the farmers in the delta region.

On a query on caste census, Dr. Anbumani felt the DMK government could go ahead with the census.

Sand mining was rampant in Kanniyakumari district, he said and claimed it has been happening with the knowledge of the authorities and the rulers. The PMK would stage agitation soon to stop transporting rich mineral resources from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

Earlier, the PMK had organised the centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran in Tirunelveli.