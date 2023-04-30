April 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Thousands of spectators gathered at M. Chathirapatti on Sunday to witness a jallikattu event organised by Madurai East Assembly constituency DMK, led by Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi to mark Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s birthday.

Over 1,100 bulls were let into the arena during the event that began at 7.15 a.m. with 724 bull tamers taking part in it. Fifty persons were injured on the occasion.

Among them were 20 bull owners, 24 tamers and six spectators. The police said that 13 persons, including four bull owners, five tamers and four spectators were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

S. Ajaykumar of Tirumancholai, who tamed 21 bulls, was declared the winner and he took away a car. R. Vijay of Jaihindpuram (19 bulls) got the second prize and R. Karthikeyan (18 bulls) secured the third prize.

Similarly, owners — Thangapandi Vijaya, G. M. Udhaya Kamesh, Yogaguru — also got car and motorbikes respectively as prizes. All the bull owners were given one gm of gold coin.

Several Ministers, including I. Periyasamy, K. R. Periakaruppan, R. S. Rajakannappan, R. Sakkarapani and Ma. Subramanian, took part in the event.

Besides, Madurai MP. Su. Venkatesan, and MLAs G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, also participated.