DMK opposes toll fee collection from April 20

The Central government should immediately withdraw its announcement on collection of toll fee from April 20, DMK MLA and party deputy general secretary I. Periyasamy said here on Sunday.

In a press statement, he said that at a time when the national lock down was in force till May 3, the Centre’s announcement to relax certain segments from April 20 had given hope to industry. However, the directive to NHAI to re-start collection of toll fee from vehicle users had come as a big blow.

For the last 30 to 45 days, the COVID-19 pandemic had brought normal activity in every segment to a standstill. Everything had to be rebuilt. Lives were lost. Industry was in bad shape. The work force had suddenly become jobless. Poor had become poorer. When this was the situation around the nation, the partial relaxation from April 20, with limited access and strict guidelines, was a great relief.

However, the decision to restart collection of toll fee was unfortunate, Mr. Periyasamy said and added that freight operators have already expressed shock.

A lorry operator from Dindigul to Kolkata and back had to shell out ₹21,000 for a 16-tonne lorry and ₹28,000 for a 21-tonne lorry as toll fee. Similarly, a truck from Madurai to New Delhi had to cough up ₹25,000 and ₹29,000 for two way. The toll fee from Madurai-Mumbai-Madurai was ₹18,000 and ₹24,000.

The lorry owners, who had not had a single trip for the last 45 days, had to pay up salaries and wages to the crew and workers. They would not be able to repay their financial dues to finance companies on hire purchase. Similarly, the maintenance too might increase as the vehicles were off road for a long duration.

Hence, considering their plight, the Centre should not collect toll from April 20, especially when the national lock down was in force till May 3. The State government should vehemently protest against collection of toll fee, the release added.