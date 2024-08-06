DMK not taking responsibility for issues affecting common man, says Udhayakumar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is not taking responsibility for any of the issues affecting the common man of the State, said AIADMK leader R.B. Udhayakumar.

Addressing party cadres at a massive protest staged against the Centre and the State government for “unabated attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy” in Rameswaram on Tuesday, Mr. Udhayakumar said that the DMK has not fulfilled its poll promise of retrieval of Katchatheevu.

He said that the State Law Minister S. Regupathy washed off his hands saying that the Tamil Nadu government could not be blamed for the murders in the State. “The DMK is not taking responsibility for any of the issues. Be it increase in electricity tariff, death of fisherman, Kallakurichi hooch tragedy - the Chief Minister is only bothered about making his son Udhyanidhi Stalin the Deputy Chief Minister of the State,” Mr. Udhayakumar charged.

He recalled that it was former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who first initiated legal steps to retrieve Katchatheevu rom Sri Lanka in order to restore fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen, he said.

The DMK, which was part of the Union government for 10 years, did nothing for retrieval of the islet, he said.

Mr. Udhayakumar also took a dig at BJP State president K. Annamalai for having taken with him some fishermen to New Delhi to meet the Union Minister for External Affairs. “While the real leaders of fishermen community are here, Mr. Annamalai is trying to enact a drama in Delhi,” he said.

While the Centre was showing keen interest with regard to the welfare of Gujarat and Kerala fishermen, it is not bothered about the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, he said.

Former Ministers Anwhar Raajhaa and M. Manikandan, former MLAs Malaysia Pandian, Muthiah and Sathan Prabhakar were among those who took part in the protest.

