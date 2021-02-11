DMK MP meets intersex activist

11 February 2021 22:14 IST

Madurai

DMK women’s wing secretary and MP M.K. Kanimozhi recently met the South Representative of the National Commission for Transgender Persons Gopi Shankar, in Madurai to discuss issues pertaining to the intersex and the transpersons community.

“The meeting lasted for about an hour and Kanimozhi akka said that she was committed to protect the rights of the diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) communities,” Gopi Shankar said.

Advertising

Advertising