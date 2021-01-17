DMK MP lambasts Thoothukudi civic authorities

K. Kanimozhi, MP, inspects a flood-affected area in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

‘Even after rain had stopped, many habitations continued to remain under water’

THOOTHUKUDI

The plight of the residents of Thoothukudi city was pathetic that even after the rain had stopped, a majority of the habitations continued to remain under water, said DMK MP Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

After visiting the low-lying areas, which were inundated due to the widespread rain, she told reporters that the State government and the civic authorities had very little time to think about the permanent plans which would see the water drain automatically.

"Kindly wait for just three months.... if the DMK was voted to power, you will all (people) experience a new living. It will be good. The government will work and make the system function in a transparent manner," she said.

Bryant Nagar, Kadirvel Nagar, Adiparasakti Nagar, State Bank Colony, Lourdammal puram and many more pockets were reeling under problems. Though the Corporation Commissioner Jeyaseelan and team had assured that pumping of water was going on at a full stretch, the people were put to untold hardships, she charged.

The DMK MP said that many people had left their homes and moved to their relatives homes, while many others had stepped into dwellings or relief centres, which were in relatively on the upper sides.

The civic authorities told the MP that about 150 giant size motors were functioning, 15 tanker lorries were engaged in taking the rainwater and eight JCPs were used to dug canals which could take the rainwater.

Charging the Edappadi K Palaniswami government with having done nothing to the tax paying citizens, she said that when the people voted DMK to power, M K Stalin would address all the grievances of the people.

She also appealed to the district administration to give relief to the farmers who have lost their produce in the rainfall after carrying out inspection. The MP said that with the weather forecast signalling that the next 72 hours would witness a dry spell, it may help the people to go back to their dwellings and also expedite the civic staff to examine the modalities to give permanent relief.

The DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan and others accompanied Ms. Kanimozhi who visited a number of habitations.