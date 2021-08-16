DMK MP bats for good roads in villages in Dindigul

Appealing to officials in charge of improving infrastructure facilities in rural pockets, DMK MP Velusamy on Monday said roads were an important aspect as it helped narrow down the gap between the urban and rural areas to a great extent.

Speaking at a consultative committee meeting, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he stressed that the public residing in villages suffered much without roads or poor quality roads.

The officials should focus on laying good roads and help earn goodwill for the DMK government. “Our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is ready to give us funds. We have to do it in a fair and transparent manner,” he stressed and wanted the field staff to visit locations that required new roads.

Collector S Visagan said officials should visit the spot before, during and after the roads were laid. The quality should be tested at different stages and the contractors advised to use quality bitumen and tar topping. The field visits were mandatory as it would discourage the contractors from indulging in malpractices in any form.

Under the Central government scheme, the drinking water project of fitting tap connections to dwellings in panchayats was going on as per schedule, the officials said.