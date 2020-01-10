DMK moves HC seeking police protection for new councillors

MADURAI

Former DMK Minister ‘Sattur’ Ramachandran moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking a direction to the State to provide police protection to newly elected councillors belonging to the party in Virudhunagar district, who are to cast their votes in the indirect elections on Saturday.

In his petition, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, DMK MLA of Aruppukottai constituency, alleged that functionaries of the ruling AIADMK were using their influence and trying to abduct some of the elected DMK members. The DMK members were being prevented from exercising their right to vote in the indirect election to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of District Panchayats and Panchayat Unions.

He said that he had already sent a representation to the authorities concerned to provide police protection to the elected members. However, there was no response from them, he said.

During the course of the hearing of the petition, the State government informed a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran that the representations made in this regard were being considered individually. Protection would be given to those who had complained of such a threat, the Bench was informed. Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition.

Meanwhile, Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the Madurai Superintendent of Police to ensure police protection to three elected local body members of the DMK who had filed separate petitions before the court in this regard.