DMK MLAs, cadre conduct gram sabha meetings

02 October 2020 21:41 IST

Madurai

Despite the government’s direction against conducting gram sabha meetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and party leaders conducted meetings in several villages of the district.

Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan participated in a grama sabha meeting held at Nilaiyur, during which five resolutions were passed.

Advertising

Advertising

The three farm Bills that were passed in the Parliament recently were against the interests of farmers and must be scrapped. Water must be directed from the Vaigai to the Nilaiyur tank to enable farmers to undertake cultivation. Resolutions were also passed regarding clearing waste in water channels, laying new roads and replacing street lights in the constituency.

Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy said that he took part in the gram sabha meetings held at Kodimangalam, Manjampatti and Chinnapatti panchayats. He said that the government had cancelled the gram sabha meetings as they feared that public distress against farm Bills would aggravate.

“They could have allowed the meetings with a limited number of participants and with strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety precautions,” he said.

Madurai South Secretary of DMK M. Manimaran said that he participated in the gram sabha settings held at Kottampatti and Karmathur panchayats.

However, these gram sabha meetings will not be considered official and will be declared as null and void, said Collector T.G. Vinay.