DMK men to indulge in malpractice in rural local body polls: AIADMK

AIADMK members submit a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar in Madurai on Friday.

08 October 2021 20:08 IST

MADURAI

Alleging that some of the ruling party functionaries were determined to indulge in malpractice in the polling scheduled to be held on Saturday for the rural local body election, a delegation from the AIADMK submitted a memorandum to Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, former Ministers Sellur K. Raju and R.B. Udayakumar, MLA V V Rajan Chellappa and other senior functionaries said that though the polling was scheduled to be held in 97 stations on Saturday, the cameras were installed only in 11 among them.

“We had already complained about this with the officials concerned three days ago, but there had not been any tangible action...” they claimed.

The DMK government had miserably failed to fulfil its poll promises. On the contrary, it had withdrawn populist measures implemented by the then AIADMK regime, which included ‘Thalikku Thangam’ and the 50 % subsidy for two-wheeler to womenfolk. Unable to stomach the popularity of the AIADMK, the present government was bent upon winning the rural local body polls by indulging in malpractice and other illegal ways, they charged.

The Collector, the delegation said, had assured to hold discussions with the officials and ensure that there was transparency at all levels during the polls, Mr. Udayakumar said and added that the DMK was trying to misuse the official machinery.

The State Election Commission had announced conduct of normal elections to the rural local body in two phases (October 6 and 9) for the newly created nine districts.

Apart from the normal election, the SEC was also conducting poll to posts, which had fallen vacant.

In Madurai district, election was being held for 25 posts, including ward member among others. With 17 candidates elected unopposed, election was being held for the remaining eight posts, which included district panchayat council member (ward 16 in Thirumangalam).

With the DMK and the AIADMK vying with each other to emerge victorious, the administration had deployed adequate bandobust in sensitive stations, officials added. Counting would be held on October 12.