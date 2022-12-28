DMK members level charges against Tirunelveli Mayor

December 28, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Levelling a series of charges against the Mayor P.M. Saravanan by his own party councillors caused embarrassing moments during the council meeting held in Tirunelveli Corporation on Wednesday.

From the start, when the Mayor said that all the councillors should talk only on development-related issues in their wards, uneasy moments surfaced from the treasury benches.

Women councillors from the DMK, including Sudha Murthi, Gokulavani Suresh and others, said that they were deprived of their duties. Though the councillors were in various committees formed by the Corporation, none had been either convened by the officials or the members (councillors) were informed about such meetings.

The DMK councillors levelled corruption charge against the administration. Commissioner Sivakrishnamurthi said that he would certainly look into the allegations of money being paid for postings in the civic body.

To a proposal to hike water tax, the DMK members said that they would need some more time on this as many wards had grievances without being redressed. However, the AIADMK and TMMK members demanded that the proposal to hike water tax be dropped forthwith.

The Commissioner said that in 2008, the Ariyanayagipuram integrated drinking water project was proposed, but the project could not begin as some more extension colonies needed to be added. Again, in 2017, the colonies were included, but by then, the estimated cost had increased by a whopping ₹ 70 crore taking the project cost to ₹ 332 crore. According to the plan, the project should have been completed by 2018, but for multiple reasons, it could not be completed, he summed up.

In 2010, the Corporation had last hiked the water tax and in 2019, the council had given its stamp of approval for the hike. However, as the ruling and opposition party members were against it, the Mayor had very little choice to give the go ahead.

The DMK councillor Ajay alleged that there were irregularities in awarding contract to a private person to collect fee for vehicles parking near the exhibition grounds and demanded a probe. However, the Mayor appeared to be rattled and denied such irregularities. The commotion ended after the Commissioner promised to look into the charges.