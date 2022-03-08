DMK man refuses to resign vice-chairman post in Periyakulam

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillor Raja Mohammed, who had contested and won the election for the post of vice-chairman of Periyakulam municipality which was allocated to DMK's ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, said he would not resign the post as per the direction of party's high command.

Mr. Mohammed, who was elected from Ward 26, won the indirect election held on March 4 though the post was allotted to the VCK. DMK president M.K. Stalin had asked all those party functionaries, who had contested and won the indirect election against the party's instruction, to resign.

Complaining that he had developed chest pain only because of the undue pressure mounted by the leaders of the DMK and its allies on him seeking his resignation, Mr. Mohammed said he would not resign.

He reasoned that the post was given to the person from the VCK, who had defeated the official VCK candidate. “I contested in the indirect election only to defeat the rebel VCK candidate so that he could not get to the post of vice-chairman,” Mr. Mohammed said.