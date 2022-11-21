DMK man moves HC over income tax criteria 

November 21, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

A DMK functionary moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court contending that when the government had fixed that families earning a gross annual income of less than ₹ 8 lakh could avail benefit under the economically weaker sections (EWS) reservation, there was no rationality behind the government collecting income tax from individuals having annual income less than ₹ 8 lakh.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the Centre on the petition filed by A. Kunnur Seenivasan of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district. Mr. Seenivasan, 82-year-old, said that he was serving as a member of the Assets Protection Council of DMK. He contended that the government collecting tax from an individual earning ₹2.50 lakh annual income was a clear violation of fundamental rights.

Once the government had fixed less than ₹ 8 lakh as gross income for availing benefit under economically weaker sections reservation, the government should have enhanced the income slab for income tax in consonance with the memorandum passed in 2019, he said.

When the government decided to classify a particular section of people as economically weaker section for getting reservation by fixing the gross income, the very same yardstick should be applied to all other sections of people, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to declare the First Schedule, Part-I, Paragraph-A of the Finance Act, 2022, as ultra-vires. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.