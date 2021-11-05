DMK man held

A DMK functionary and five others were booked for assaulting a Circuit House staff on Friday.

The Thoothukudi Thenbagam police registered cases under IPC Sections 147, 148, 294 b, 324, 332, 506 (2) and 510 among others against Billa Jagan (44) son of Jesu of Chinna Kadai Street and others on charges of assaulting and abusing Sadam Sait (29) son of Nazar, who was working in the Circuit House here.

Following a complaint from Sadam Sait, the police conducted inquiry.

It was said that Billa Jagan, a state DMK functionary and actor Vijay fans association district president, had reportedly visited the government premises with his friends and shouted at Sait. Some of them were in an inebriated mood. According to the police, Sait had asked them to vacate the campus, which resulted in a war of words and some of Billa Jagan’s friends assaulted him.

He was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Hospital. A senior officer said that Billa Jagan was a supporter of Minister Anita Radhakrishnan.