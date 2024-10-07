DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu is intact, says P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu was intact.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that in the ensuing elections too the front would emerge victorious. The statement of alliance should not be twisted. There was nothing wrong in the leaders’ addresses to cadres, which was essential for every party to motivate its rank and file. Hence, it should not be interpreted as though there were differences of opinion. The alliance was in a great shape.

Expressing concern over the death of five persons on Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday, where people had gathered in huge numbers to witness the air show, he said it was very unfortunate. The State government was giving compensation to the legal heirs. It was also clarified that the deaths were not due to stampede.

On the prospects of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir poll results, which would be known by Tuesday (October 8), Mr. Chidambaram said the exit polls and analysis showed the Congress was in a favourable position. “We will form the government.”

The Congress had only pressed for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and had not stated anything on removal of Article 370.

On the war between Israel and Iran, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for stopping the fight as it was not good. “We are all with the government at this point and hope the war ends soon. They have been fighting for almost a year. The oil prices may look upwards, but it may not shoot as apprehended,” he said to a query.

MPLAD Fund

Both Mr. Chidambaram, who is Rajya Sabha MP, and Karti Chidambaram, Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, contributed ₹1 crore each towards development of Sivaganga bus stand under the MP Local Area Development Fund. The cheque was handed to Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith in the presence of Sivaganga Municipal Chairman Durai Anand.