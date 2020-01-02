DMK leads in Ramanathapuram

The DMK established a lead by winning more seats in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts in the rural local body polls.

Even as the results for seats of union councillors were being declared on Thursday, the DMK was ahead of the AIADMK by four seats in Ramanathapuram and 20 seats in Sivaganga.

Raviathul Adhadhiya, the daughter of former AIADMK MP A. Anwhar Raajhaa, was defeated by a DMK candidate. She contested in Panaikulam ward number 2 of Mandapam union and lost in a difference of 1500 votes. Anwhar Raajhaa’s son Nazar Ali is fielded in Vedhalai ward of the same union but results for that ward was not declared yet.

As the counting was being done manually, officials said the final results for the posts of district and union councillors will take time.

However, as of 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, results for 38 seats of union councillors in Ramanathapuram district were declared. Of this, the DMK won in 17 seats and the AIADMK won in 13 seats. The Congress won in three seats and four seats were won by independents and other parties.

In Sivaganga district, the DMK was leading in six out of 16 posts for district panchayat councillor, as of 8.30 p.m. The Congress was leading in two seats while the AIADMK was leading in six seats. The results for the posts of district panchayat councillors were not declared as the counting was slow.

Of the total of 161 union councillor posts in Sivaganga district, the DMK won in 35 seats, the Congress in 4 seats and IJK won a seat. The AIADMK won in 15 seats, the DMDK in three seats and the BJP in two seats.

The AMMK that failed to open account in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly bypolls, managed to win eight seats of union councillors in Sivaganga district.

In Sivaganga union that has 16 union councillor posts, the AIADMK and the DMK secured two seats each, the Congress and the BJP secured one seat each and the DMDK and the AMMK secured one seat each, as of 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Double celebration

A couple who were in fray for the posts of union councillors in Manamadurai union had a double celebration on Thursday as both of them emerged victorious.

DMK candidates Anna Durai and his wife Latha filed nominations for union councillor posts in ward numbers 5 and 6 respectively. They were contesting against AIADMK candidates Angayarkanni Natarajan and Balamurugan respectively in which Annadurai won by 520 votes and his wife Latha won by 504 votes.

In Manamadurai union, there are 14 seats of union councillors of which DMK and AIADMK candidates were locked in direct contest in 10 seats. The party cadres were seen jubilant as the couple had won.

Meanwhile, A 73-year-old woman, K. Thangavelu, emerged victorious as the villager panchayat president of A. Tharaikudi in Kamudhi union of Ramanathapuram district. She faced the elections as an independent candidate for the first time and won by a difference of 60 votes.