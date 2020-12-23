DMK leaders hold meetings with villagers

As part of a State-wide initiative, DMK leaders on Wednesday conducted meetings with villagers at various places across the district.
Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy, who held a meeting at Poigaikaraipatti, said residents complained about irregularities in supply of commodities at ration shops. There was also discussion closure of a TASMAC outlet and delay in receiving old age pension.
Former minister and DMK Madurai Urban (North) Secretary Pon. Muthuramalingam held a meeting with residents At Andhaneri village.
Mr. Muthuramalingam said a majority of the residents belonged to the Scheduled Tribes. “Many of them, who used to tell fortune using the traditional kudukuduppu for a living, have moved to different professions. The residents stressed on the lack of job opportunities for many of them.”
They also complained about the difficulty in procuring community certificates. Open drainage and lack of burial ground and toilets were the other issues highlighted by them, added Mr. Muthuramalingam.
DMK’s Madurai Urban (South) secretary G. Thalapathi held a meeting with residents of Solai Alagupuram.
