DMK is synonymous with corruption and rowdyism, says AIADMK in Dindigul

March 04, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Whenever the DMK was in power, the public are terrorised by the emboldened anti-social elements and corruption hits a new high, said speakers at a programme organised by the AIADMK at Manikoondu in Dindigul on Monday.

The meeting was part of the AIADMK’s Statewide agitation against the DMK government condemning the failure to arrest Jaffar Sadiq, a ruling party functionary who was alleged to be the kingpin in a drug peddling case that rocked the State a few days ago.

Dindigul C. Srinivasan, AIADMK MLA and former Minister, who led the agitation, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was oblivious to the happenings in the government. As a result, the officials ruled the State. To add to the confusion, the Chief Minister’s son Udayanidhi Stalin was being given undue importance by their supporters to gain access to the power centre. Under such circumstances, the inexperience of the Chief Minister’s son had been exposed. Jaffar Sadiq, who is reported to be absconding, had the blessings of Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin. After making huge money by selling drugs to the youth in the State, Jaffer Sadiq invested his ill-gotten money in films.

The former Minister demanded a probe as a big network was suspected to be behind the drug peddling in the State. “It was never there in the AIADMK regime,” he said and pointed out that along with corruption and rowdyism, the DMK’s new addition in power was drug smuggling gang’s presence.

Demanding legal course against the accused, senior leader and MLA Natham R. Viswanathan said the DMK was interested only in protecting the interests of Mr. Stalin’s family. As a result, the gullible people, particularly the youth, were lured into drug addiction.

Mr. Viswanathan said the DMK would face the consequences very soon and the people, who were angry with the government, were apprehensive of the drug addiction growing in the State. He slammed the BJP for its fake promises and said that the only party which would save the masses was the AIADMK and he appealed to the cadre to ensure that the party won all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

