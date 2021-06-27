DMK is diverting attention of people: AIADMK MLA

It is unable to keep its poll premises, says R. B. Udayakumar

Unable to keep its poll promises, the DMK government was trying to divert the people’s attention by finding fault with the previous government, said AIADMK MLA R. B. Udayakumar here on Sunday.

It promised to scrap NEET during the poll campaign. But, after coming to power, the DMK remained silent. When the issue was raised by the AIADMK inside and outside the Assembly, the DMKto handle it, had preferred to divert the attention by tabling the CAG report.

The AIADMK would not be cowed down by such tactics. “Is the DMK ready to discuss the CAG report of 2006-11, when DMK was in power,” he asked. Instead of concentrating on preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and conducting vaccination drive in rural areas, the DMK was picking holes in the past schemes like an opposition party.

Former electricity minister S. P. Velumani had clearly explained the numerous steps taken in the TANGEDCO and the measures which had driven it as a surplus power State.

In the NEET issue, the Congress introduced the concept and the DMK, which was its ally, had also endorsed it. The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa opposed the NEET tooth and nail. After her demise, the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami also passed a resolution in the Assembly against the NEET and went to the Supreme Court, but in vain. Hence, the then government made arrangements for free coaching to the students to pass the competitive exam. Such was the stand of the AIADMK and hoped the DMK government would not play with the children's future.

The AIADMK advocates’ wing had conducted a training camp at Kunnathur, in which senior advocates spoke.