DMK intra-party feud takes spotlight with Tirunelveli Corporation taxation appellate committee poll

July 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The indirect election held here on Thursday to elect the members of Tirunelveli Corporation’s Taxation Appellate Committee brought to light the intra-party feud in the ruling DMK to the shock of its senior leaders.

As the indirect election to elect nine members to the committee was held on Thursday, 12 candidates including Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju (ward 1), Jeganathan (ward 5), Subbulakshmi (ward 9), Kanthan (ward 11), Geetha (ward 14), Rajeshwari (ward 21), Ravindar (ward 24), Ulaganathan (ward 27), Balammal (ward 38), Pon Manickam (ward 42), Mohideen Abdul Khader (ward 44) and Aamina Beevi (ward 48), all affiliated to the ruling DMK, contested. Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy was the Returning Officer of this poll.

Of this, Mr. Raju (41 votes), Jeganathan (35), Subbulakshmi (42), Kandan (49), Geetha (38), Ravindar (39), Ulaganathan (50), Pon Manickam (46) and Mohideen Abdul Khader (38) were elected to the Committee as the Corporation councilors cast their votes before the start of the council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Ms. Balammal, Ms. Rajeswari and Ms. Aamina Beevi had been fielded in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli and Melapalaya Zones respectively by DMK’s Tirunelveli central district in-charge and former minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan as “official candidates”, they were defeated by “unofficial candidates” Mr. Ravindar, Mr. Pon Manickam and Mr. Jeganathan of the DMK due to intra-party rivalry.

Ever since the Corporation’s new council assumed office with 44 DMK members, seven councilors from DMK’s allies and four from AIADMK, a section of the DMK councilors are warring with Mayor P.M. Saravanan, who charge that the disgruntled councilors were being instigated by Palayamkottai MLA and then Tirunelveli central district in-charge M. Abdul Wahab. However, the councilors supporting the MLA allege that development works in their wards could not be executed due to the hefty “commission” being demanded by the Mayor.

After the councilors submitted complaints with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru against Mr. Saravanan on two occasions, the party high command stripped off the party post from Mr. Abdul Wahab and made Mr. Mohideen Khan in-charge of Tirunelveli central district party affairs.

“Now, the rivalry has resurfaced in the Taxation Appellate Committee members’ election with two ‘official candidates’ biting dust even after instructions were given to ensure their victory. It does mean that most of the councilors are not comfortable with Mr. Mohideen Khan, against whom they protested in the council meeting held today,” said a corporation councillor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.