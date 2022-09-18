‘DMK indulging in blatant remarks against Hindus’

Special Correspondent TENKASI
September 18, 2022 20:30 IST

Many leaders within the DMK had expressed concern over the manner in which their leader A. Raja had been sharing his views on Hindus and it was high time the party high command put an end to it, said BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that though Mr. Raja had been justifying that it was not his views, but he merely reproduced from a book, which was against the Hindus.

“If something was written in a book, he can simply quote and leave it to the public to understand...” By dragging the Hindus, the DMK leader had unnecessarily rubbed them on the wrong side, he lamented.

The DMK had been indulging in such blatant remarks against the Hindus and they have made it a practice. The sentiments of the Hindus had been tested again and again, which was unfair, Mr. Radhakrishnan said and hoped the party high command would slap him with adequate warning to remain guarded.

The BJP celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by giving gold rings to five newborn children at the Tenkasi Government Hospital. The BJP functionaries also distributed bedsheets, biscuits and fruits to the in-patients on the day.

