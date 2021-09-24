DMK hoodwinked voters by making false promises: EPS

Tirunelveli

24 September 2021 19:28 IST

The DMK, which hoodwinked people with attractive but false election promises in a bid to return to power, is unable to fulfil its electoral promises and cannot cheat the people any more, said Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami here today.

Mr. Palaniswami while addressing a party workers’ meeting held in Palayamkottai, said, “the people have realised that the DMK has cheated them and are agitated over its failure to fulfil its 500-odd poll promises. They will never support the DMK in the upcoming rural body polls and all the elections to be held in the future too.”

The former Chief Minister came down heavily on the DMK for giving the students a “fake promise” on scrapping NEET. The AIADMK, which was also against NEET, ensured 7.50% reservation for government school students in medical admission and it resulted in 435 government school students getting into medical colleges in 2020, whereas the number dropped to eight when NEET was introduced.

On the DMK’s jewel loan waiver promise, he said the party had now gone back on its promise by incorporating “new unrealistic” conditions and was unable to execute its promise of giving ₹1,000 as monthly incentive to the housewives, scrapping educational loans and loans given to the women self-help groups and ₹100 as LPG subsidy.

BJP state vice-president and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran said he, as a former AIADMK man, was keen on the growth and the well-being of the AIADMK.