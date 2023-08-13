DMK has no locus standi to organise fishers conference in Mandapam, says BJP leader Annamalai

August 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The DMK has no locus standi to organise a conference for the fishermen community in Mandapam next week, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Sunday.

As a part of his En Mann, En Makkal yatra, which he began in Rameswaram last month to cover all 234 Assembly Constituencies in the State, he reached Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, till date, there was not a single firing by the Sri Lankan Navy against Tamil Nadu fishermen. Between 2004 and 2014, however, when the UPA ruled the country (of which the DMK was an ally), 81 fishermen were killed in firing.

After having done nothing to the fishermen community, the DMK wanted to give the impression that it was a friend and the only saviour of the downtrodden class. “People are closely watching you [DMK].,” he said to applause and added that Mr. Modi acted tough wherever and whenever it was required due to which the people were safe.

He also took a dig at the DMK for ‘deceiving’ the fishermen. During electioneering, the DMK said it would build two lakh dwellings for fishermen. “Where are they? Also, what happened to the promise of opening a fisheries college,“ he asked.

He also demanded enhancement of financial assistance to fishermen during the ban period.

He urged the people to beware as the DMK and their allies would come soon with ‘fake’ promises ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Do not get cheated or fall prey this time.,”

Listing out the contributions made by Mr. Modi’s government to Tamil Nadu, Mr Annamalai said the VOC Port had developed manifold. Similarly, under MUDRA loan and the Union government’s housing programme, among others, the State had benefited to the tune of ₹10.76 lakh crore in the last nine years.

DMK MP Kanimozhi had been confined by her party to Thoothukudi. Hence, she was frustrated and fumed at the Centre. She also talked about irrelevant matters in Parliament and blocked the Centre’s welfare programmes to the people here.

He said the BJP would get 400 seats in the 2024 election and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry together should send 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, which alone would seal the DMK’s future.

Mr Annamalai visited the shop of Pon Mariappan, a hair dresser, who runs a small library in his salon for customers, and promised to give financial assistance to extend the building for the library and donate 100 books.

The BJP leader continued his yatra in Srivaikuntam Assembly Constituency. On Monday, he is expected to go to Tiruchendur Assembly Constituency.