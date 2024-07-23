DMK has increased power charges thrice in three years: Srinivasan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has increased the electricity charges three times in as many years, said AIADMK leader Dindigul C. Srinivasan.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the party here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasan said that when the previous AIADMK government was mulling to increase the power tariff, the DMK flayed it claiming that the electricity bill had shocking effect. But now it has increased the power charges.

The DMK came to power with the promise of restoring monthly bill for electricity consumption. But it has failed to implement it in the last three years. “Mr. Stalin has come to power by giving false promises to the people,” he charged.

Increase in electricity charges would result in rise in prices of tea and food items in restaurants. While the DMK had come to power with the promise of supplying black gram through ration shops, toor dhal and palm oil have not been supplied for the last four months, he said.

