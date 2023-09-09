DMK has given up the rights of farmers in row over Mullaperiyar reservoir with Kerala, charges BJP leader Annamalai in Theni

September 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THENI

With the DMK’s ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) ruling in Kerala, the rights of farmers in Mullaperiyar reservoir row has been given up, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai here on Saturday.

The BJP leader, who has been on his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra was touring Theni district on Friday.

He went on a padayatra from Bommayagoundanpatti to Bungalowmedu, where he addressed a well-attended gathering.

In his speech, he charged the DMK government led by M K Stalin, of having neglected and given up the rights of the farmers with regard to the Mullaperiyar dam. “Only when the storage level is stepped up, water for irrigation will be available perennially to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. There is no threat to the safety of the dam and it is only due to the ineffective leadership in Tamil Nadu that the storage level has not been increased,” he said. He also blamed the DMK for not taking up the Kannagi Temple issue with the Kerala government.

The DMK leaders were growing and selling ganja, which was why, the police were not able to eradicate the menace, he charged. Likewise, illicit arrack also thrived in the State, because the partymen figured in the trade. The DMK had never been able to win elections in Theni district and he thanked the people for neglecting the party.

When innocent people were killed for questioning a gang for consuming liquor, the DMK government gave ₹2 lakh to the dependants, while for people who consumed illicit arrack and died, the legal heirs got ₹10 lakh. Is this the way a government should run, he asked and appealed to the people to think twice before they cast their votes next time.

Instead of eradicating ganja and illicit arrack, the DMK leaders were determined to eradicate ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Amidst loud cheers, he said, “change will be there for sure in the next elections.”

Attacking the DMK leaders, Mr Annamalai pointed out that it was a fake claim that the DMK encouraged Dalits and minorities. Out of 79 ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, 20 were from SC/ST which included 11 women, while in Tamil Nadu cabinet, there were only three ministers from the downtrodden sect.

The DMK’s claims that it stood for casteless society was unfounded, he said and added that a party like DMK, which has been in the State for over five decades, had not eliminated the inequalities, because, social injustice was deeply rooted within its own outfit.

He charged that the government had done nothing tangible in Vengaivayal and Nanguneri villages, where atrocities were let loose against the Scheduled Caste people.

The BJP leader went on blaming the DMK government for campaigning against NEET, because, he said that in Tamil Nadu, 23 medical colleges were run by the DMK party functionaries. He wanted the people to think about this.

The Modi government had been instrumental in bringing hope to the economically weaker sections and the minorities. The nation’s pride had risen manifold globally due to the leadership of Mr Modi, he said and added that like at the Centre, Tamil Nadu would also witness change soon after the next election.

