DMK has funds for memorials for Karunanidhi, but not for people who voted the party to power: Sellur Raju

The DMK Government, which is ready to spend crores of rupees on memorials for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, claims that it has no money to implement welfare schemes for the people who voted the party to power, former State Minister Sellur K. Raju said here on Monday.

Addressing a demonstration against the government's proposal to increase power tariff, Mr. Raju said the State government was ready to spend ₹39 crore to construct a memorial for Karunanidhi on the Marina in Chennai.

"The Kalaignar Memorial Library is fast coming up in Madurai. But the Government does not have funds for Madurai Corporation to lay roads and complete various works," he said.

Even after over a year in power, the Smart City projects in Madurai remained incomplete, he added.

Mr. Raju, who is the AIADMK Madurai Urban district secretary, said that when people were suffering because of unemployment, debts and increase in property tax, the government was imposing additional burden by hiking the power tariff.

The party cadre raised banners with photographs of the then Leader of Opposition, M.K. Stalin, protesting against the power hike announced by the previous AIADMK Government.

"The people are yet to feel the adverse impact of the proposed property tax. Now, the State government claims that it was forced to increase the power tariff by the Union Government. Did you reduce the fuel price when the Union Government asked you?" he said.

He listed out the failures of the DMK with respect to scrapping of NEET, waiving off educational loan and gas subsidy. "When the AIADMK Government was able to give up to ₹1 lakh worth marriage assistance, including gold, the DMK has reduced it to ₹36,000 by paying a monthly education assistance of ₹1,000 per month to college students."

Mr. Raju also flayed the Left parties, VCK and DMK MP M..K. Kanimozhi for being silent on the death of a school girl in Kallakurichi. "Did you not do politics with the death of the student Anitha?" he asked.

Similarly, in a veiled attack on BJP State president K. Annamalai, he said the size of the crowd at the AIADMK protest on Monday proved wrong claims that their party had become the main opposition against the DMK government.

Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress cadre petitioned Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar urging the government to scrap the proposal to increase power tariff.