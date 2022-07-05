DMK has failed to implement its poll promises: BJP

Ramanathapuram

The DMK has not implemented its poll promises of reducing fuel price, offering monthly assistance of Rs. 1000 to women, said BJP state general secretary Pon. Balaganapathi.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday while participating in a hunger strike against the anti-people stand of the DMK government, he said that government employees had voted for the DMK. But the DMK, which had promised to scrap the new pension scheme, has not restored the old pension scheme.

The people were subjected to sufferings and it has not done anything good for the people, he charged.

Party Ramanathapuram district president, EMT. Kathiravan, was present.

At Karaikudi, the party leader H. Raja said that the Centre would bring back all Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, whether Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, writes to the Centre or not.

"No Tamil fishermen was killed under the BJP rule in the centre," he said.

He contended that the Sri Lankan Government was forced to arrest the Tamil fishermen for using the fish equipment that have been banned by the island government. "Otherwise, their fishermen would question the Sri Lankan Government," he said.

He flayed the Chief Minister for having taken credit for safely bringing back medical students of Tamil Nadu from Ukraine. "It was the Centre that forced ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and brought them back home," he said.