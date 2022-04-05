‘DMK has cheated people by raising property tax’

A section of AIADMK cadres, who took part in a demonstration against the State government’s proposal to increase property tax, in Sivakasi on Tuesday..

April 05, 2022 20:32 IST

AIADMK members staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

AIADMK stages demonstrations in many places across southern districts

Sivakasi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has cheated the people and made them look-like clowns by imposing property tax revision at an exorbitant rate, said former State Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Addressing a demonstration organised here by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday, the party’s Virudhunagar West district secretary said the DMK had increased the property tax to the maximum of 150%. "This exercise does not look like property tax revision, but snatching of the people's property itself," Mr. Bhalaji said.

He recalled that the AIADMK Government did not revise the property tax for 10 years and people were paying only the old rate. Such as steep revision would adversely affect the working class.

"If the tax for a house is increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, the landlords would be forced to revise the rent and the workers will suffer," he added.

The revision has come at a time when both the fireworks and match industries were facing serious problems. Within one month of people having voted the DMK to power in the local body election, the people have been shocked with the property tax revision. The price of milk products have already been increased. "Next, the government would revise the bus fare. The DMK will make the people suffer to further its interests," he said.

Virudhnagar East district secretary K. Ravichandran. led the protest at Alangulam.

After giving tall promises before the elections, the DMK, after coming to power, had been causing hardship to people. Now, people realise they had been duped, said AIADMK functionaries at the protest here.

Just at a time when people were trying to lead a normal life after two years of hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMK had increased the taxes claiming that it was for the good for people.

Former Minister Manikandan, Ramanathapuram district secretary M. A. Muniasamy, former MLA Sathan Kumar and others addessed the gathering.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga district, the AIADMK functionaries who led the protest, said the 11-month-rule of the DMK had only resulted in turmoil.

Having successfully buried the good works of the AIADMK, such as Amma Clinics and Amma Unavagams, the DMK had increased the taxes now. Anti-social elements had been harassing shopkeepers and businessmenin many districts, they said.

Theni

In Theni district, the speakers said that the DMK government should immediately withdraw the hike on property tax. The government should form an experts committee and adopt a formula which would be agreeable for all the stakeholders.

By resorting to such Himalayan rise, the DMK had showed its ineffectiveness in administration.