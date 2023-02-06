DMK has always prioritised people’s welfare whether in power or not, says Udhayanidhi

February 06, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Accusing the Union government as the reason behind why people are not able to see even a documentary (apparently released by the BBC on Narendra Modi) in a democratic country and the investments by the public in LIC of India going with the wind, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that the DMK, unlike them, whether in power or crisis would prioritise people’s welfare.

He was speaking at an event organised to inaugurate 30 projects completed at a cost of ₹8.65 crore under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Rurban Mission and to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹173 crore to 72,092 members of 9,344 women Self Help Groups in Madurai district.

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MP Su. Venkatesan, MLAs and other functionaries were present at the function organised on Pandikoil Road.

“The Union government is yet to fulfil its promise of providing LPG subsidy and the AIADMK MLAs do not listen to people’s issues and would only knock at the doorstep during elections. But the DMK, he said, has always been in the field, reaching out to the needy, even when COVID-19 pandemic struck and will continue to do so,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

Speaking of the slow-paced work in establishment of AIIMS, he said that the construction of Kalaignar library in Madurai which began much later is almost nearing completion. “This is the difference between a government which makes lofty claims and the one that acts,” he said, adding that 75% of the poll promises made by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have been fulfilled.

“Like how Kannagi sought justice with one silambu (anklet), MPs from South protested with a single brick in hand urging the Union government to expedite the work of AIIMS,” added the Minister.

“Dravidian leaders, including Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, largely contributed to the upliftment of women. You are my heroes, who despite facing many challenges, still swim against the current with an ambition to succeed in life,” he said, adding that the State sees the welfare assistance given to SHGs as a symbol of the trust and care it has on womenfolk.

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women S. Divyadharshini, MLAs G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.