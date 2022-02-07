DMK Govt. inaugurating projects executed by AIADMK regime:Palaniswami

Virudhunagar

07 February 2022 20:27 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government has been inaugurating schemes implemented by the erstwhile AIADMK Government and laying foundation stone for the projects cleared by the previous Government, claimed AIADMK joint coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday.

Kicking of election campaign for the urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK has not done anything else all these eight months.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin, who came to power with lot of attractive poll promises, has been seeking publicity by going out on early morning walking, cycling and hitting the gym.

He alleged the DMK has been involved in looting in a systematic way and law and order has deteriorated.

However, Mr. Palaniswami took credit for several developmental works carried out in Virudhunagar district.

He listed out new Government Medical College in Virudhunagar and Arts and Science College in Sivakasi, Sattur, Aruppukottai and Srivilliputtur as the achievements of the AIADMK Government.

“People should compare the state of roads in the district before and after 2011,” he said.

He also recalled that his Government took all-out effort to protect the fireworks industry and also to reduce GST for the match industry.

Speaking on the occasion, former State Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, said that people of the district were ready to vote for the AIADMK.

“All that the party cadres need to do is only to recall all the developmental schemes brought to the district by the AIADMK Government,” he said.

Party former MLAs, R.T. Inbatamilan, M.S.R. Rajavarman, M. Chandra Prabha, District Panchayat Chairperson, Vasanthi Manraj, were among those who were present.